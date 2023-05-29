Head to Head Survey: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) vs. XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 5.12% 12.38% 6.22% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.73 billion 1.58 $121.55 million $2.92 29.80 XOS $36.38 million 1.77 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.86

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 3 0 2.75 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. XOS has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 336.74%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Summary

Dorman Products beats XOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman on October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

