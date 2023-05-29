Head to Head Survey: Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) vs. Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Ginkgo Bioworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 3 0 2.60

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.36%. Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 207.24%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.68 Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 6.64 -$2.10 billion ($1.03) -1.48

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Ginkgo Bioworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Ginkgo Bioworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21% Ginkgo Bioworks -440.87% -97.13% -69.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Elevation Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

