Head to Head Survey: John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) vs. MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

John Hancock Income Securities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 185.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares John Hancock Income Securities Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Hancock Income Securities Trust N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 21.81% 10.42% 4.06%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Hancock Income Securities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.31 $1.29 million $0.82 14.20

This table compares John Hancock Income Securities Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Hancock Income Securities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than John Hancock Income Securities Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats John Hancock Income Securities Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Government/ Credit Bond Index. John Hancock Income Securities Trust was formed in February 14, 1973 and is domiciled in United States.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.