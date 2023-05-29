Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $27,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Humana by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $496.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $513.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

