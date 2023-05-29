Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ HBANM opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

