Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ HBANM opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.47.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
