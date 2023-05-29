Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $245.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.