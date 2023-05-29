Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $29.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Huntsman Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of HUN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
