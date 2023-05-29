Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

HY has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -94.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

