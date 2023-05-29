Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.77.

A number of analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant Trading Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMVT stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

