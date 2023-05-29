ING Groep NV Buys 3,235 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Up 2.4 %
SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
