ING Groep NV Buys 3,235 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $444.73 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $380.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.09.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

