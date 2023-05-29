ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,221 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

