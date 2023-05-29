ING Groep NV Invests $23.94 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $176.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.37.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

