Insider Buying: BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $797,837.91 in Stock

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Education Foundation Schuler acquired 1,307,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $797,837.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,936,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
