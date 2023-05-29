Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

