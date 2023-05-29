Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 415,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,985.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enviva Stock Performance
NYSE EVA opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market cap of $578.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVA. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
