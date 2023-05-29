Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires $233,854.55 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 88,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $233,854.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,194,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,744.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Eyenovia stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

