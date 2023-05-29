Insider Buying: Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,257,749 Shares of Stock

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) major shareholder Sisecam Chemicals Usa Inc. purchased 5,257,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $131,443,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,808,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,218,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sisecam Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Sisecam Resources stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.26. Sisecam Resources LP has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $25.92.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

Sisecam Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sisecam Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sisecam Resources during the third quarter worth $250,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sisecam Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.