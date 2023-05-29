Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $634,349.22 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $634,349.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.4 %

ACVA stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

