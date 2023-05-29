Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells $783,632.49 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.18 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

