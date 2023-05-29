Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Sells $250,380.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $126.80 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

