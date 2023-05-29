Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells 25,822 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.9 %
Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $22.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 695,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
Featured Articles
