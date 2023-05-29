Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $216,507.83 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.