Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $301,436.10 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS opened at $88.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.32 million, a P/E ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcat

Transcat Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

