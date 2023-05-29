Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

