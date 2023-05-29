Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -687.95% -85.52% -46.54% Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 10.97 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 20.92 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -188.65

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $312.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.