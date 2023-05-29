Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.08. Insulet has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.