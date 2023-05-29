Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.36. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.79 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.91.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.