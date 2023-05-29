Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 976,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 70,414 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 594,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHIT opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

