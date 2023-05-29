IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

