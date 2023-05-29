iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

