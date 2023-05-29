iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 464.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $230.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

