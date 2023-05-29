iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.19% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

SOXX stock opened at $489.67 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $492.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $420.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

