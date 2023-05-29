Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$18.50 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$18.50 price target on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:IVN opened at C$10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.92.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4951276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

