Joseph P. Ratterman Sells 15,000 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $133.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.