Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $352,610.42.

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00.

Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.