Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,617,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $352,610.42.
- On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $2,272,320.00.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00.
Diodes Trading Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
