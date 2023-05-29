Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $161.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

