Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.91. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

