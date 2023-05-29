KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1,344.09 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017404 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,895.12 or 1.00049078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,950,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,950,661 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,951,006.13947977. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01020371 USD and is up 16.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,335.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.