Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $28.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KSS opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

