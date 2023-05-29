Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

KOPN opened at $1.74 on Friday. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

