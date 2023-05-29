Korea Investment CORP Acquires 227,160 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,160 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $53,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

CP stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

