Korea Investment CORP Acquires 298,574 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,574 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $99,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

ANET stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,557 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

