Korea Investment CORP Acquires 440,561 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,055,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,561 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 585,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 81,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 497,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 135,196 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

