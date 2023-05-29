Korea Investment CORP Acquires 68,703 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Marriott International worth $48,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $11,070,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,974. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

