Korea Investment CORP Buys 300,892 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,311,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,892 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $79,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.