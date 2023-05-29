Korea Investment CORP Buys 51,888 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of KLA worth $94,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

KLA stock opened at $461.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $465.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

