Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 154,294 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $48,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $207.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

