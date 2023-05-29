Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $50,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

