Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,892 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of CSX worth $69,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.76.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.