Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $57,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

HCA stock opened at $264.41 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

