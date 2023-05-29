Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,815 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $86,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.94 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

